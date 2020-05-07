abc27 News+ coronavirus update 5/7

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Study: WeChat content outside China used for censorship
Harrisburg police searching for man involved in 2019 homicide
USDA: $100M available to expand American biofuel production and sales
Man livestreamed chase, moments before he was killed in Indianapolis police shooting
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
“We were not notified”, woman calls for more transparency from nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post
Video
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Sports fans in favor of sports return even without fan attendance
Video
Top Stories
Trinity will appeal to PIAA over basketball reclassification
Video
Greatest Moments: Pair of magical runs in Annville stand test of time
Video
Lancaster-Lebanon merges with Berks to create 37-team football conference
Video
Carlisle Lacrosse honors seniors with surprise parade
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
abc27 News+ coronavirus update 5/7
Video
Top Stories
Police: Dispute over ‘intimate partner’ spurred murder-suicide
Top Stories
Fears grow as coronavirus bears down on Mexico City
Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in small Chinese study
Data shows virus death risk twice as high for black Britons
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,070 new cases, 3,416 dead to date
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
abc27 News+ coronavirus update 5/7
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 05:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 05:05 PM EDT
Top Stories
Harrisburg police searching for man involved in 2019 homicide
USDA: $100M available to expand American biofuel production and sales
Man livestreamed chase, moments before he was killed in Indianapolis police shooting
Video
Rabid cats found in Carlisle
Video
abc27 News+ coronavirus update 5/7
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Rabid cats found in Carlisle
Video
Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect renters and homeowners from evictions through July 10
Video
Greatest Moments CV hoops football
Video
Test
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,070 new cases, 3,416 dead to date
Video
Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect renters and homeowners from evictions through July 10
Video
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups
Video
Dauphin County changes six polling locations for June 2 primary election
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,070 new cases, 3,416 dead to date
Video
Dauphin County COVID-19 patient celebrates hospital discharge
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts