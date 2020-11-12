abc27 News+ Daybreak: deadly crash on I-81, Penn State offers coronavirus testing, Biden announces chief of staff

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel
- At least three people were killed in a car crash on I-81 South Wednesday night in Lebanon County.
- Doctor William Vollmar of Lancaster County has been accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients and is expected to plead guilty in court on Thursday.
- Penn State will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for students on Thursday on the main campus.
- As of Thursday morning President-Elect Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by more than 5 million votes nationally and has named Ron Klain his Chief of Staff despite President Trump’s refusal to concede.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update.
TOP STORIES
- Three Penn Manor students injured in bus crash
- Hersheypark Christmas Candylane kicks off Friday, featuring more than 5 million lights
- Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle to appear in court Thursday on wildlife trafficking charges
- Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
- Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says