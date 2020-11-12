abc27 News+ Daybreak: deadly crash on I-81, Penn State offers coronavirus testing, Biden announces chief of staff

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel

  • At least three people were killed in a car crash on I-81 South Wednesday night in Lebanon County.
  • Doctor William Vollmar of Lancaster County has been accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients and is expected to plead guilty in court on Thursday.
  • Penn State will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for students on Thursday on the main campus.
  • As of Thursday morning President-Elect Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by more than 5 million votes nationally and has named Ron Klain his Chief of Staff despite President Trump’s refusal to concede.
  • Coronavirus in Pa. update.

