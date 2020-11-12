abc27 News+ Daybreak: deadly crash on I-81, Penn State offers coronavirus testing, Biden announces chief of staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- After what has felt like an especially divisive election season, should politics be on the table this Thanksgiving? Samaritan Counseling Center executive director Steven Schedler and licensed psychologist and certified Mindful Self-Compassion teacher Lesley Huff discuss how families can have amicable discussions around politics.

Schedler and Huff agree that individuals can decide for themselves whether or not to engage in conversations about politics, though they both encourage open communication when possible. They emphasize the importance of listening with the intention of trying to understand different perspectives.