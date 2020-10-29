abc27 News+ Daybreak: Double shooting in Lancaster, PA National Guard to Philly, Central Dauphin COVID plans, Dodgers win World Series

Late Tuesday evening, Lancaster Police officers responded to a double shooting on Manor Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a female and male both with gunshot wounds. The male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Terrell Coley, succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the chest.

The female victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg but is expected to survive. The homicide investigation is still ongoing, and Lancaster Police are actively looking for the suspect.

Several hundred members of the PA National Guard made their way to Philly on Wednesday to help with the unrest that has broken out throughout the city. What began as a night of peaceful protests following the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. quickly turned into looting and violence, with riots leaving over 30 police officers injured.

Due to the surge of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Central Dauphin School District is changing its plans for schools. While cases among students and staff remain low, and the school district has not seen any cases within the buildings, students will not return to full, in-person learning on Nov. 2 like the District originally announced.

The latest PA coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday are as follows: 2,751 new cases have been confirmed, with 23 new deaths. This brings the statewide total to 198,446 cases and 8,696 deaths.

In other news, the LA Dodgers are the 2020 World Series winners! After more than 30 years, the Dodgers are this year’s World champion after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the series.