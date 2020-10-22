abc27 News+ Daybreak: Final Presidential debate, Iran and Russia election interference, Move Over Law, “Mask Up Lebanon” campaign

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off tonight in their second and final debate, with the Nov. 3 election only 12 days away. Prior to the debate, ABC will air a special edition of 2020 titled, “Trump vs. Biden: The Final Presidential Debate,” scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. prior to the start of the debate at 9 p.m.

In addition, new FBI allegations regarding Iran and Russia’s election interference state that the countries have access to U.S. voter information. According to the allegations, Iran has already started contacting Americans via email and obtained the information via state and local election data systems.

PA General Assembly has unanimously decided to rename the Steer Clear Law to the Move Over Law, as well. The Senate bill establishes a new point system for Move Over violations, ultimately doubling the fines for a first summary offense. The law states motorists must not only steer clear but are required to physically move over from emergency areas. If a driver is unable to move over, they must decelerate 20 miles below the speed limit.

Also, when Governor Wolf released $13 million to Lebanon County in COVID-19 relief, he did so with a catch: $2.8 million of the funds were to go toward a mask-wearing media campaign, “Mask Up Lebanon.” With this campaign, Lebanon County is distributing masks to each household, posting billboards, and offering $1,000 to local businesses and nonprofits to advertise the “Mask Up” campaign. This effort comes nearly five months after county Republicans voted to move Lebanon County from “red” to “yellow” without the Governor’s blessing in May.

Finally, as of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania reports 1,425 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 186,297 cases and 8,562 deaths.