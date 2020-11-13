abc27 News+ Daybreak: homicide in Harrisburg, Biden projected to win Arizona, highest daily new COVID cases in the nation

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel.
- Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a teenager Thursday night on 5th Street in Harrisburg.
- William Vollmar, a former doctor in Lancaster County, has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for sexually abusing patients.
- President Elect Joe Biden is projected to win Arizona and now has over 73 more electoral votes than President Trump. Two election security organizations said in a joint statement yesterday that this election “was the most secure in American history.”
- President Trump is firing top officials in the Pentagon and Homeland Security, GOP lawmakers are now publicly defending the CIA Director because they believe Trump is considering firing her.
- America is seeing a rise in COVID cases as more than 150 thousand new cases were reported yesterday, the highest single day total so far.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update.