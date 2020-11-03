abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 3

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with Ali Lanyon

You can find your polling place here and the state recommends you bring your own voting materials. Polls are open from 7 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Both Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are confident about the election, but while Biden is still traveling through battleground states Trump is staying in the White House.

Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar had asked all counties to start preparing and counting mail in and absentee ballots by today to avoid any delays in getting final numbers, but in some areas there just aren’t enough volunteers.

In the 13th Senate District Democrat Janet Diaz is running against Republican Incumbent Scott Martin.

In Franklin, Adams, Cumberland and York Counties Republican Doug Mastriano is running for re-election against Democrat Rich Sterner for the 33rd Senate District seat.

The Republican seat could be flipped in the 10th Congressional District where Pa. Auditor, Democrat Eugene Depasquale, is running against Republican Scott Perry.

