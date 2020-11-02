abc27 News+ Daybreak: November 02

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel.

  • The final push for Pennsylvania is on. Both President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden are spending the day before Election Day focused on the Keystone State. Both campaigns have appearances scheduled throughout the battleground state Monday.
  • Last-minute voting reminders in Pennsylvania: the official deadline to send in your ballot is tomorrow night by 8 pm, but with so many ballots coming in by mail it may not be reliable to send it in this late in the election.
  • Lancaster police are investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Detectives continue to investigate. They believe there could have been more than one shooter. This all happened near a large party according to police, which they say may be related to the shooting.
  • The Holy Spirit Health System has officially transferred from Geisinger to Penn State Health.
  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a Friday incident in Texas where supporters of President Donald Trump aggressively surrounded a Biden campaign bus.

