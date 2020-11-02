abc27 News+ Daybreak: November 02

With only five days until Election Day, many Pennsylvanians have made their plans for voting. But what if your polling location changes? This happens to voters every year, and this year is no exception. Voters can verify their polling place on VotesPa.com. While county election officials aim to notify voters when their polling locations change, poll workers are able to send voters to the right location if confusion occurs.

The Cumberland County Board of Elections have decided to start canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots the morning after Election Day. Commissioners say the county does not have the space to execute proper social distancing for those watching the ballot count. And, there are security concerns if ballots were to be moved to a new location. Despite state officials encouraging counties to begin canvassing the morning of Election Day, Commissioners want to ensure that their security concerns are met.