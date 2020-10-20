abc27 News+ Daybreak: Oct. 20

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Pixie post: Fairy letters offer advice, respite in Virginia
Top Stories
AP Exclusive: 1,500 arrests in DEA violent crime initiative
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact
Reese’s tricked-out Halloween door dispenses hands-free treats
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Healthy Living: The link between posture and pain
Video
Top Stories
Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines
Top Stories
Texas woman died of COVID-19 while on commercial flight
The Latest: Spain to lift state of emergency in Madrid
California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine give an update on COVID-19 in Pa.
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Warwick steamrolls past Solanco 48-14
Video
Top Stories
Manheim Township rolls on with win over Hempfield
Video
Columbia takes down Annville-Cleona in Week 5
Video
Cedar Cliff picks up important win over Palmyra
Video
Mechanicsburg improves to 4-0 with win over Susquehanna Twp
Video
Watch Live
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
10th Congressional Debate
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Restaurant Week 2020
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ Daybreak: Oct. 20
Web Extras
Posted:
Oct 20, 2020 / 09:14 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2020 / 09:15 AM EDT
Top Stories
Dauphin County election office has busy day as PA registration deadline looms
Video
Mild & mainly dry the rest of the week
Video
Commission to mute microphones at next Presidential debate
Supreme Court: Ballots can be counted up to 3 days after election
Thousands of supporters turn out for Vice President Pence’s Capital City Airport campaign event
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Dauphin County election office has busy day as PA registration deadline looms
Video
Perry County mail-in ballots sent to voters without prepaid postage
Video
Thousands of supporters turn out for Vice President Pence outside Capital City Airport
Video
Local filmmaker's movie now on Amazon Prime
Video
State capitol march
Video
Early voting more like 'mail-in voting without the mailman'
Video
County, federal law enforcement outline plan for election security
Video
What we know about the small plane crash near the Carlisle Airport
Video
Two men airlifted to hospital following plane crash at Carlisle Airport
Video
100-year-old veteran had seen it all – except this
Video
More Local
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts