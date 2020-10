CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- October is National Women's Small Business Month across the United States, and this month has obviously been very different from years prior. Women own 42% of all businesses in the U.S., generate $1.9 trillion annually, and account for nearly 13 million businesses.

On Wednesday, ABC27's Ben Moore stopped by two female-owned small businesses who are next door to one another in Camp Hill; Little Black Dress and One Good Woman. Both businesses have had to adjust and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are still standing because they did so. Specifically, it has forced them to adjust to the eCommerce section of their businesses to grow online.