On Monday evening's abc27 New+ Nightside, President Trump campaigned in Lititz, Pa., on Monday afternoon at the Lancaster Airport in his most recent get-out-the-vote effort leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

President Trump downplayed the pandemic to the mostly maskless crowd, and said he has kept America safe by building up the wall and tearing down terrorism. Over the past few weeks, Trump has visited many Pennsylvania towns, with his most recent visit to Lancaster County-- a reliable, Republican stronghold.