abc27 News+ Daybreak: October 29

In Wednesday evening's local headlines, the Supreme Court will not stop Pennsylvania absentee ballots from being counted up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. Ballots must be postmarked, not hand-delivered, by Election Day, and can be counted up until Friday, Nov. 6.

President Trump does not approve of this, and PA Republicans urged the Supreme Court to reject the plan, but the Court refused to do so--at least before the election.