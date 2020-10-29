abc27 News+ Daybreak: October 29

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel.
- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the PA Republican appeal case regarding the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot three-day extension. This means that ballots will be allowed to be counted if they are received up to three days after election day. State Sec. Kathy Boockvar wants counties to start counting ballots as soon as possible, but some counties vow to wait until after election day to start counting.
- The Trump Administration is announcing a plan for millions of Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. More than 60 million Americans on Medicare will be the first in line to receive the vaccine.
- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is waving fees for restaurants, bars, and hotels for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Daily update of coronavirus numbers in Pennsylvania
- Latest on Hurricane Zeta
- F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona
- Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump reelection effort
- Lebanon Valley College discusses horror in film, literature
- Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Jason Croad
