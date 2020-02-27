Breaking News
Former senator Mike Folmer pleads guilty to having child pornography
Live Now
Good Day PA!

abc27 news+ discussed Former senator Mike Folmer

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss