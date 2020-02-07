abc27 News+ discusses a possible coronavirus concern in N.J.

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Stocks slip on Wall Street, still on track for weekly gain
Benetton fires famed photographer over insensitive remarks
Mexico won’t really raffle off huge presidential jet
Russian foreign minister visits Venezuela, bolstering Maduro
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Restaurant had over 20 violations, inspector says
Top Stories
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations
Medical malpractice: Who can request an autopsy?
Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Three Harrisburg Cougars sign National Letters of Intent
Top Stories
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball resets against Northern
Carlisle sends seven athletes to compete on next level
Penn State Wrestling preps for Wisconsin
Kirk Ciarrocca says OC job is dream come true
Digital Now
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Dutch euthanasia center sees 22% rise in requests in 2019
Top Stories
Doctor’s death unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials
Top Stories
China probes virus alarm doctor death, cruise ships shunned
Officials: Texas, Nebraska arrivals shouldn’t be ill
New virus cases in UK, Germany, Italy put Europe total at 31
What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug numbers still rising
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Blue Mountain Schools
1
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Line Mountain Schools
2
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Rockville Meals on Wheels
3
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Saint Clair Area Schools
4
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Tri-Valley Schools
5
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Tulpehocken Area Schools
6
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
Williams Valley Schools
7
of
/
7
abc27 News+ discusses a possible coronavirus concern in N.J.
Web Extras
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Feb 7, 2020 / 08:56 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2020 / 08:56 AM EST
Top Stories
Reports of power outages in the Midstate
abc27 News+ discusses a possible coronavirus concern in N.J.
Coronavirus concern: Ship with 12 quarantined passengers arrives in Bayonne, N.J.
Remarkable Women: Meet Dr. Margaret Moore a trailblazer the in criminal justice field
Springettsbury Township Police find 15-foot python dead
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Remarkable Women: Meet Dr. Margaret Moore a trailblazer in criminal justice
Star Wars hotel
Steelton K-9's get life-saving body armor
We Salute You: Rob Moretz
Carlisle Ice Art Fest 2020 kicks off
Casey to unveil new legislative plan for children
Department of Agriculture: found restaurant with over 20 violations
The Nation Goes Red in February
Perry County Bicentennial celebration kickoff, opening reception
National Girls and Women in Sports Day
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts