abc27 News+ discusses fires in the Midstate

Happy Valentines Day! In this week's York Report, Aimee Lewis talks about why officials believe York could be the center of the "fourth industrial revolution" and a new drink to get your valentine if chocolate and roses aren't their thing.

This week we are at Belmont Bean Co, across from The Belmont Theatre. It's a great place to grab a snack or a drink before seeing a show across the street. Belmont Bean is located in the Ryan Center for the Arts along with Ni Riain School of Irish Dance.