Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Man killed by shrapnel in home workshop accident
Passengers begin leaving after ship’s virus quarantine ends
abc27 News+ discusses the Midstate community that decided to become a Second Amendment sanctuary
Video
Actress Zoe Caldwell, Tony winner for ‘Medea,’ dies at 86
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 18
Video
Top Stories
Food inspectors found dead rodents, mildew
Video
Top Stories
Selling app led to $1,900 ripoff, Steelton woman says
Video
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 11
Video
Restaurant had over 20 violations, inspector says
Video
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Camp Hill dominates Hanover in District III Class 3A quarterfinals
Video
Top Stories
Trinity advances to District III Class 3A semifinals with win over Annville-Cleona
Video
Top Stories
Northern advances to District III quarterfinals with win over Lower Dauphin
Video
Milton Hershey’s Nate Boyd leading Spartans, helping cancer research
Video
Hershey Bears wrap up weekend with win over Lehigh Valley
Video
Harrisburg University, McDevitt, Susquehanna Township winners at inaugural PA Cup
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
New virus cases in China fall for 2nd day, deaths top 2,000
Top Stories
Pennsylvania flu season drawing concern after pediatric death
Video
Top Stories
US tells remaining cruise passengers: Stay out for 2 weeks
Is the new virus more ‘deadly’ than flu? Not exactly
Misguided virus fears hitting Asian American businesses
Noticing a glow in her eye, Second Lady saves daughter’s sight
Video
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ discusses the Midstate community that decided to become a Second Amendment sanctuary
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Feb 18, 2020 / 09:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2020 / 09:12 PM EST
Top Stories
Man killed by shrapnel in home workshop accident
abc27 News+ discusses the Midstate community that decided to become a Second Amendment sanctuary
Video
Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance approved in York County
Video
Former mail carrier sues post office for scheduling him on Sundays
Video
Lancaster drug task force forfeiture records now available online
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance approved in York County
Video
Former mail carrier sues post office for scheduling him on Sundays
Video
Neighborhood Alert - Feb. 18
Video
York has new program to help small businesses, entrepreneurs
Video
Pennsylvania bill would legalize recreational marijuana
Video
Drug forfeiture records posted online
Video
19-year-old critically injured in York shooting
Video
School district told to be on ‘high alert’ after student dies from flu complications
Video
Weather records may become norm with climate change
Video
School district told to be on 'high alert' after student dies from flu complications
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts