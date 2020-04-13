abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election
Japan’s leader slammed over ‘stay home’ shutdown tweet
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Top Stories
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Top Stories
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19
Midstate veteran with COVID-19 recovering
Video
Breaking: Two new COVID-19 cases at Lebanon VA
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Local athletic directors react to PIAA cancelations
Video
Top Stories
#puttinginwork: how ABC27 viewers are staying active (April 11)
Video
Top Stories
Help ABC27 choose the greatest local sports moments – 1992 Cumberland Valley football
Video
Live Basketball returning to ESPN this weekend
Video
MiLB Opening Day delayed due to COVID-19
Video
Senior Night: Zack Miller
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Giant now limiting the number of customers allowed in stores
Video
Top Stories
Local gyms, instructors offering free fitness classes
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus upends Putin’s political agenda in Russia
Health or wealth? Nations pressured to loosen virus rules
Judge: Alabama can’t prohibit abortion during pandemic
Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union
1
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
2
of
/
2
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Web Extras
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Apr 13, 2020 / 09:03 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2020 / 09:03 AM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Video
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
Giant now limiting the number of customers allowed in stores
Video
Delta changing its boarding procedures
Video
Local gyms, instructors offering free fitness classes
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Local gyms, instructors offering free fitness classes
Video
What to do with your stimulus check
Video
Harrisburg Police investigate homicide
Video
State House members to hold voting session Tuesday
Video
Bethesda Mission serves Easter Dinner to go
Video
Taylor shuts out Damon in game of "P-I-G"
Video
West Perry baseball
Video
LeSean McCoy
Video
We Salute You Eugene "Trapper" Spizzirri
Video
Neighbors honor WellSpan staff with luminaries
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts