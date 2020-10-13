abc27 News+ Nightside: Lt. Gov.’s wife targeted, elementary school closed, Harrisburg man killed in hit-and-run

After this evening's shows, 536 Regal Cinemas across the U.S. are set to close their doors, including the two locations in the Harrisburg area. The overall company has been struggling with high debts, and the Covid-19 pandemic was the final punch.

Many moviegoers in the Harrisburg area were saddened by the news as they went to go watch their final movie in a Regal Theater, but many among the audience are optimistic that theaters will find a way to be back open, whenever this pandemic is behind us as a country.