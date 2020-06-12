abc27 News+ Nightside 6/11

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
New Zealand city removes statue of its ‘murderous’ namesake
None injured in West York shooting
On summit anniversary, North Korea vows to build up military
AG DePasquale talks with Pennsylvania NAACP
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Tick season ramping up as temps get warmer
Top Stories
Update: Judge Placey facing charges regarding conduct in courtroom
Video
Top Stories
Drug overdose deaths across the midstate and potential impact made by the COVID-19 pandemic
Nursing home inspection data in the Commonwealth
Coronavirus: Breakdown in numbers throughout the midstate
Governor’s no eviction order does not apply to commercial properties
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Senior Night: Alex Berger
Video
Top Stories
Liam O’Brien works on mental game during pandemic
Video
Senior Night: Brady Cullen
Video
Midstate schools react to new sports guidelines
Video
Senior Night: Morgan Leader
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
More Pennsylvania counties poised to enter ‘green’ phase
Top Stories
Floyd protests could cause spike in virus cases, state fears
Top Stories
Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by virus
French chef Ducasse unveils anti-virus air system
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 467 new cases, 6,113 deaths to date
Video
With measures lifted, Balkans hit by coronavirus case spike
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ Nightside 6/11
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Jun 11, 2020 / 09:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2020 / 09:20 PM EDT
Top Stories
None injured in West York shooting
AG DePasquale talks with Pennsylvania NAACP
Video
Senators pressure HHS; department will quicken distribution of $25 billion for hospitals
Video
abc27 News+ Nightside 6/11
Video
York County baker spreading joy in community
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Greatest Moments
Video
AG DePasquale talks with Pennsylvania NAACP
Video
Hometown Hero: Tribute to Veterans
Video
York County baker spreading joy in community
Video
Local restaurants anxiously prepare for indoor dining
Video
Arrest made in Gifford Pinchot State Park homicide
Video
Attorney: Lawmakers ‘can’t just bypass’ Constitution in fight over ending Wolf’s disaster declaration
Video
Lancaster commissioner suggests changes in response to protests
Video
ABC27 photojournalist shares personal story about covering protests
Video
Harrisburg area home sales drop by half in May
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts