Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
US/World
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
Destination PA
Ben’s Lens
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Nightside 7/14
Video
PSAC expected to suspend athletics through end of 2020
Rabbi hurt in California synagogue shooting admits fraud
Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Judge claiming brain injury to remain on bench while case against him plays out in court
Video
Top Stories
Judge blames outbursts in courtroom on brain injury
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
PSAC expected to suspend athletics through end of 2020
Top Stories
Nationally-ranked Red Land outfielder Benny Montgomery preparing for big summer
Video
Penn Manor grad Darby Conrad heading to National High School Finals Rodeo
Video
Big Ten to limit football to in-conference games only
Gettysburg College’s BJ Dunne taking advantage of nationally-televised gig at the “TBT” tournament
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US is poised for final testing
Top Stories
South Africa surpasses the UK in confirmed coronavirus cases
Top Stories
Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 929 new cases; 96,671 total
Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart
Fired VA staffer admits to murdering 7 patients with insulin
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Finding Hope Together
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ Nightside 7/14
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 09:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 09:13 PM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Nightside 7/14
Video
PSAC expected to suspend athletics through end of 2020
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US is poised for final testing
Web Exclusive: Lower Dauphin High School handling pandemic
Video
Creative York looking to keep kids busy for the summer
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Hometown Hero: The Giant Company
Video
Web Exclusive: Lower Dauphin High School handling pandemic
Video
Creative York looking to keep kids busy for the summer
Video
Penn State Health seeing drop in ER patients
Video
School reopening plans
Video
Pennsylvania GOP pushes amendment to limit governor’s disaster powers
Video
Governor Wolf signs two police reform bills into law
Video
Harrisburg morning fire believed to be arson
Video
Woman pleads no contest to charges in crash that killed two Warwick High School students
Video
Pennsylvania state senator tests positive for Covid-19
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts