abc27 News Nightside: Biden visits Gettysburg, Trump ends stimulus talks, waivers for aid granted inconsistently

Dozens of unique bonsai will be on display at Hershey Gardens starting tomorrow and through the entire month of October. The Susquehanna Bonsai Club will have their display up for all to see in the Hoop House of Hershey Gardens.

The exhibit features a variety of uniquely shaped trees, in addition to information on bonsai: what they are and how they are cultivated. Susquehanna Bonsai Club provides the seasonal exhibit to Hershey Gardens.