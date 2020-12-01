ABC27 News+ Nightside: Coronavirus two-day update, Moderna applies for emergency vaccine use, Cumb. Co. medical marijuana facility, Pa. unemployment update

On Monday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top stories:
- Coronavirus in Pa. update: 5,529 new cases (Sunday) and 4,268 new cases (Monday) for a total of 361,464 total cases; 107 new deaths in the two-day period, bringing the statewide death toll to 10,383.
- Moderna applies for Emergency approval
- Pa. unemployment update: The State department of labor and industry has hired additional staff members to increase efficiency in unemployment/benefit claims and inquiries. The agency hopes to answer 8,000 calls and 11,000 emails daily with additional help.
- Cumberland County medical marijuana facility: The state Department of Health gave final. full approval to one of the first medical marijuana growing facilities in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies operates three dispensaries in the Midstate, with a growing facility off of I-81 in Carlisle.