ABC27 News+ Nightside: Coronavirus two-day update, Moderna applies for emergency vaccine use, Cumb. Co. medical marijuana facility, Pa. unemployment update

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- As COVID-19 confines people to their homes and restricts human interaction, many have been turning to pets for companionship. Entering this holiday season amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several factors to consider before adopting a new furry family member.

Leann Quire is the director of shelter operations for Humane Pennsylvania. She manages the Humane Society of Berks County and the Humane League of Lancaster County. Quire emphasizes the importance of finding a pet that matches one's lifestyle both now and post-pandemic.