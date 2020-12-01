ABC27 News+ Nightside: Coronavirus two-day update, Moderna applies for emergency vaccine use, Cumb. Co. medical marijuana facility, Pa. unemployment update

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top stories:

  • Pa. unemployment update: The State department of labor and industry has hired additional staff members to increase efficiency in unemployment/benefit claims and inquiries. The agency hopes to answer 8,000 calls and 11,000 emails daily with additional help.
  • Cumberland County medical marijuana facility: The state Department of Health gave final. full approval to one of the first medical marijuana growing facilities in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies operates three dispensaries in the Midstate, with a growing facility off of I-81 in Carlisle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss