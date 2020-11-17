ABC27 News+ Nightside: COVID-19 in Pa., Nat’l Guard to Messiah Village, Harrisburg community outreach efforts, Moderna COVID vaccine

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) -- Renovation of the Lititz Shirt Factory, a new restaurant and performance venue in Lancaster County, is nearing completion.

Lititz Shirt Factory owner and Lititz native Jim Hoffer fell in love with the building, which used to be a functioning shirt factory in the early decades of the 1900s, and decided to turn it into a space for the community. The years-long renovation process is finally nearing completion.