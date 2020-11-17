ABC27 News+ Nightside: COVID-19 in Pa., Nat’l Guard to Messiah Village, Harrisburg community outreach efforts, Moderna COVID vaccine

On Monday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top stories:

  • Coronavirus in Pa. Update: 5,199 cases and 38 deaths on Sunday; 4,476 cases and 13 deaths on Monday; a statewide total of 269,613 cases and 9,325 deaths.
  • Moderna vaccine looks very promising: The biotech company says its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective and less fragile than the Pfizer vaccine which also appears to be very effective.
  • Harrisburg Police want to hire more people: In an effort to limit violence in the city, Harrisburg’s mayor and police commissioner announced that they are looking to establish community outreach efforts by Jan. 2021 after an uptick of gang-related shootings.
  • Trump attorneys withdraw parts of Pa. lawsuits: They are no longer saying hundred of thousands of mail-in ballots should be thrown out. The remaining claim is that counties should not have given residents a chance to fix mistakes made on mail-in ballots. A court hearing for that lawsuit is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

