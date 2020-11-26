ABC27 News+ Nightside: COVID-19 pandemic alert, prescription equipment malfunction, Thanksgiving travel advisory

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:
- The Wolf Administration announced Wednesday, it will begin using the national Wireless Emergency Alert system to provide important public messages about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday, confirmed 6,759 new cases and 44 new deaths.
- as millions of Americans are driving to Thanksgiving gathering across the country, 400 clinical leaders are advising travelers to stay home instead.
- Pennie, Pennsylvania’s new health insurance marketplace is hosting its open enrollment event happening until Dec. 15 for coverage that would start on Jan. first.
- Equipment malfunction mixes medicine incorrectly for Dunham Army Health Clinic pharmacy
- Dauphin County Commissioners unveiled a $191.4 million 2021 preliminary budget on Wednesday, that maintains core services and doesn’t increase taxes for the 16th year in a row.
