On Tuesday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett gives us the scoop on the evening’s top stories:
- COVID-19 numbers remain high with 6,669 new reported cases as of 12:00 p.m., Nov. 24. This brings the statewide total cases to 321,070.
- Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing with its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, offering tests starting at 13-year-old with parental or guardian permission.
- The Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) reported Tuesday, five residents have passed away due to COVID-19 in the past 4 days.
- All Coclico schools will run online Dec. 1 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020 over concerns of the coronavirus spreading during the holiday weekend. Elementary schools will have full-time in-Person classes after and middle and high schools will be on a hybrid schedule.
- Lancaster county leaders are urging caution this Thanksgiving after skyrocketing COVID-19 cases they fear can overwhelm hospitals. Today, Penn. State Lancaster General Health reported six-times the amount of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.
- The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns families about the dangers of deep-frying a turkey. Experts advise turkeys to be fried outdoors and never frozen.
- Pennsylvania hunters will make history when rifle season starts this Saturday. For the first time, hunting continues on Sunday. A new state law allows Sunday hunting a few days a year including the first Sunday of rifle deer season.
TOP STORIES
- It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
- New case added to complaint against Judge who blames outbursts in court on brain injury
- Teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19
- ABC27 News+ Nightside: COVID cases remain high, Rite Aid expands testing, rifle deer season kicks off with a bang
- California inmates tied to ‘staggering’ jobless aid scam worth over $140 million