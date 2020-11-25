ABC27 News+ Nightside: COVID cases remain high, Rite Aid expands testing, rifle deer season kicks off with a bang

On Tuesday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett gives us the scoop on the evening’s top stories:

  • COVID-19 numbers remain high with 6,669 new reported cases as of 12:00 p.m., Nov. 24. This brings the statewide total cases to 321,070.
  • Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing with its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, offering tests starting at 13-year-old with parental or guardian permission.
  • The Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) reported Tuesday, five residents have passed away due to COVID-19 in the past 4 days.
  • All Coclico schools will run online Dec. 1 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020 over concerns of the coronavirus spreading during the holiday weekend. Elementary schools will have full-time in-Person classes after and middle and high schools will be on a hybrid schedule.
  • Lancaster county leaders are urging caution this Thanksgiving after skyrocketing COVID-19 cases they fear can overwhelm hospitals. Today, Penn. State Lancaster General Health reported six-times the amount of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.
  • The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns families about the dangers of deep-frying a turkey. Experts advise turkeys to be fried outdoors and never frozen.
  • Pennsylvania hunters will make history when rifle season starts this Saturday. For the first time, hunting continues on Sunday. A new state law allows Sunday hunting a few days a year including the first Sunday of rifle deer season.

