ABC27 News+ Nightside: Harrisburg Homicide, COVID-19 in Pa., I-81 crash update, Vollmar sentenced to prison, Pa. leadership makes history

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Visual artist Salina Almanzar recently completed the mural "Be Like Water" in Culliton Park, the renovation of which is nearly complete. The mural is located on a pavilion near the intersection of Water Street and Farnum Street in Southwest Lancaster city.

"Be Like Water" is a reference to Water Street and the fact that the road used to be a stream, and it also honors the Susquehannok people who used to live in the area, says Almanzar.