ABC27 News+ Nightside: Harrisburg Homicide, COVID-19 in Pa., I-81 crash update, Vollmar sentenced to prison, Pa. leadership makes history

On Thursday’s News+ Nightside report, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top stories:
- Harrisburg Homicide: A fatal shooting in Harrisburg on Thursday evening left one teenager dead in the parking lot of The Nativity School. Police have described previous city shootings that have occurred recently as “gang-related” violence.
- Former doctor now-convicted sex offender: A former Lancaster County doctor who worked in dozens of schools and at PIAA events is now a convicted felon. On Thursday William Vollmar entered a no-contest plea in a Lancaster County Courtroom. Vollmar who was once one of the premier sports medicine doctors will have to register as a sex offender under the plea and will serve 9 1/2 – 20 years in prison.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update: 5,488 new cases, 49 new deaths; statewide total to 248,856 cases and 9,194 deaths–highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
- Investigation into horrific crash: According to the Pennsylvania State Police report, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash. At approximately 3:15 p.m., police responded to the scene. The accident occurred as the Chevrolet truck was traveling behind one tractor-trailer in the right lane when the tractor-trailer slowed for traffic conditions and was struck the Chevrolet. Following this collision, the Chevrolet was rear-ended by the second tractor-trailer, causing the Chevrolet to be pinned between both tractor-trailers. As a result of the collision, the Chevrolet Silverado caught fire and its occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
- New Pa. leadership makes history: Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton have made history. Ward is the first female to hold the top leadership position in either the state Senate or House, and McClinton is the first African-American woman to assume the minority leader role.