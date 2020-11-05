abc27 News+ Nightside: Joe Biden leads race with 264 Electoral votes, Midstate counties begin counting mail-in ballots, COVID-19 in Pa. update

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, ABC27 News’ Alicia Richards highlights the top stories of the night:
- Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump with 264 Electoral votes: According to the Associated Press, Biden is up by nearly 50 electoral votes and is only four votes away from the 270 needed to win the presidential race. Biden has received more votes than any other Presidential candidate in America’s history.
- Gov. Wolf assures Pennsylvanians that he will “fight like hell” to count every legal ballot, whether the votes were made in person or by mail-in ballots
- Cumberland County has started counting mail-in ballots on Wednesday: After the first day of canvassing ballots, Cumberland County has counted nearly 21,000 ballots. Among other counties in the Midstate, Cumberland County opted out of starting to count mail-ins on Election Day to ensure safety precautions for election employees.
- Lancaster County Election officials say by 8 p.m. on Election Night, the county received 91,000 mail-in ballots: County Commissioners reiterated that they will set aside counting mail-in ballots that were received after Election Day
- State Health Department reported 2,795 more COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in Pennsylvania on Wednesday