abc27 News+ Nightside: Lanc. County prison inmate dies of COVID, Corrections bus crash, PASSHE faculty layoffs

On Oct. 30, abc27 News’ Alicia Richards shares Friday night’s top stories:
- Coronavirus in Pa.: 2,641 new cases and 22 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 205,517 cases and 8,784 deaths
- Lancaster County Prison inmate dies of COVID-19: Richard Young was incarcerated on Aug. 21 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms on Sept. 1
- Corrections Bus carrying inmates crashes on I-76 near Lawn Service Plaza: According to the crash report, the bus was traveling in the left lane when the left steering tire suddenly deflated, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle striking the center concrete barrier.
- Deadly Shooting Suspect announced: Isaac Sanchez of Lancaster County shot a man in the chest, later identified as Terrell Coley, and also shot a woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries
- PASSHE Faculty to be laid off by end of 2020-21 academic year: Due to budget cuts and costs, seven of the 14 state colleges and universities have professors who received a retrenchment letter on Friday