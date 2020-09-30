abc27 News+ Nightside: Mail-in ballots, Dauphin County fire, death penalty

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Virtual music festival Harmonize Lancaster is a collaboration between the Penn Square Music Festival (PSMF) and the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

For the festival, 12 singers and 56 instrumentalists recorded individual performances from their homes. A videographer then compiled all of the recordings into artsy-Zoom-like videos, which stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. every evening this week.