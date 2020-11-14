ABC27 News+ Nightside: No ballot recount, Charges in deadly crash, Midstate schools move to online, COVID-19 update, Pa Farm Show Food Fest

On Friday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:
- No recount: The mail-in ballots received during the 2020 general election will not be recounted. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says this decision was made because there was no evidence of voter fraud.
- Charges in deadly crash: Homicide charges have been filed and an arrest warrant issued for the man police say killed a tow truck driver in July 2020. Tylor Laudenslager was towing a vehicle along I-78 in Berks County when a vehicle struck and killed him. The victim was a firefighter in Halifax, as well.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update: 5,531 new cases, 30 new deaths; statewide total of 254,387 cases and 9,224 deaths. This sets a new daily increase of COVID-19 cases in the state as cases continue to surge nationwide.
- Derry Township School District moves to online learning: The Hershey schools transitioned to a full-time learning environment on Friday in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the district, and plan to remain online through Nov. 30.
- West Hanover Elementary School online learning: The elementary school announced their students would switch to remote learning for the remainder of the month. Children will return to the classroom on Dec. 1.
- COVID-19 may affect fertility in men: More men get sick and die from COVID-19 than women do and researchers at the University of Miami may have found part of the reason why. According to a newly released study, COVID-19 invades some men’s testicles. Researchers at the university tested the testicles of men who died from COVID-19 and found the virus inside the reproductive organs.
- Pa. Farm Show Fall Food Fest this weekend: Pennsylvanians can get the foods they look forward to all year long at the PA Farm Show Fall Food Fest this weekend. Since the actual show has gone all virtual for 2021, organizers planned an outdoor event while the weather was still mild, so people could buy their favorite treats.