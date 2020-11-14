ABC27 News+ Nightside: No ballot recount, Charges in deadly crash, Midstate schools move to online, COVID-19 update, Pa Farm Show Food Fest

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Harrisburg Int'l Airport had its best month of the COVID-19 era in October, based on a newly-finalized monthly report seen Friday by ABC27. Passenger traffic is, however, down by more than half: down 62 percent compared to October 2019.

The glass-half-full version: Passenger traffic rebounded to 38 percent of year-ago levels, up from just 4 percent in the worst month this year, April, when just 5,030 people used the airport. In October, 53,558 people used the airport.