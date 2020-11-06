abc27 News+ Nightside: Pa. continues to count ballots, fraud concern of mail-ins, “Stop the Steal” rally, Allegheny County waits to count votes

On Thursday evening’s digital coverage, Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening headlines:
- Pa. continues to count ballots: With a little over 50,000 mail-in ballots yet to be counted, the state is reporting President Trump with 3,270,104 votes and Joe Biden 3,216,804 votes. For more election updates, visit abc27.com/vote
- Fraud concern with mail-in ballots: Pennsylvanians are questioning the validity of the mail-in ballot extension deadline, and specifically if the USPS can guarantee that ballots delivered after election day are clearly marked.
- State Capitol “Stop the Steal” Rally: Trump supporters from across the Midstate rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg Thursday afternoon, with one man saying the mail-in ballot extension is part of the “Democratic agenda” and that the late-received ballots are “stolen votes for Joe Biden
- Allegheny County counts mail-in ballots on Friday: In the Pittsburgh region of Pa., tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will not be counted until Friday after a vendor mixed up the ballots. Ballot-counting is set to begin at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 5 Coronavirus in Pa. update: 2,900 new cases, 47 new deaths; a statewide total of 220,566 cases and 8,937 deaths. Two Lancaster County high schools, Warwick High School and Conestoga Valley High School are closed after more COVID-19 cases were confirmed.