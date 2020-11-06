abc27 News+ Nightside: Pa. continues to count ballots, fraud concern of mail-ins, “Stop the Steal” rally, Allegheny County waits to count votes

Americans finished casting their votes yesterday, but the flood of mail-in ballots received around the U.S. means final election results won't be immediately clear. As the country waits, people may be experiencing stress or anxiety.

Kimberly Ernest, licensed psychologist and executive vice president of Pennsylvania Counseling Services, says things like eating well, exercising and spending time outside may help alleviate some of these negative feelings. She also highly recommends taking time away from social media.