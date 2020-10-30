abc27 News+ Nightside: Polling location plans, fire at Middletown deli, State Rep. responds to criticism, WellSpan flu clinic

With only five days until Election Day, many Pennsylvanians have made their plans for voting. But what if your polling location changes? This happens to voters every year, and this year is no exception. Voters can verify their polling place on VotesPa.com. While county election officials aim to notify voters when their polling locations change, poll workers are able to send voters to the right location if confusion occurs.

The Cumberland County Board of Elections have decided to start canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots the morning after Election Day. Commissioners say the county does not have the space to execute proper social distancing for those watching the ballot count. And, there are security concerns if ballots were to be moved to a new location. Despite state officials encouraging counties to begin canvassing the morning of Election Day, Commissioners want to ensure that their security concerns are met.

An abc27 News viewer sent in footage of a fire at Raider Steaks and Deli in Middletown’s Village of Pineford Thursday afternoon. The Middletown Fire chief said that while it took 60 firefighters to put out the blaze, it only took about an hour to do so. Despite significant damage to the deli, no one was hurt by the fire.

In York County, State Representative Carol Hill-Evans is responding to criticism following her decision to not vote to override Governor Wolf’s veto for a restaurant bill. The bill would’ve allowed restaurants and bars to increase capacity and have alcohol-only service. While Hill-Evans voted to pass the bill the first time around, she decided to vote differently the second time because contact tracing showed the spread of COVID in Allegheny County restaurants.

In Thursday’s Pa. Coronavirus Update: 2,202 new cases and 44 deaths; 202,876 total cases and 8,762 total deaths.

Finally, WellSpan Family Health is offering drive-up flu clinics throughout the Midstate. Patients are able to remain in their vehicles and avoid inside spaces by receiving a flu vaccine from the parking lot. On Thursday, a York WellSpan Family Medicine location hosted a drive-up flu clinic, and patients can call their local WellSpan location to schedule a time to receive their vaccine throughout the upcoming flu season.