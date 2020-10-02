abc27 News+ Nightside: Potential homicide investigation, fire victims autopsy released, dispensary opens

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Judge blocks large parts of temporary work visa ban
Top Stories
abc27 exclusive: September air travel at Harrisburg International way off highs – and lows
Video
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
New California reopening rules require ‘equity’ measure
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop
Top Stories
Relief for sleep apnea patients could come not with a machine, but an implant
Video
GOP lawmaker’s positive COVID-19 test cancels voting session
Video
Paris bars face possible closure as virus patients fill ICUs
New rules for Liverpool as virus cases in England quadruple
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Esports
Top Stories
Doc Rivers hired as new head coach of 76ers
Top Stories
Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size
Video
Top Stories
LB Micah Parsons will not return to Penn State for 2020 season
Video
Live updates from James Franklin’s Media Day Press Conference
Tuesday Takeaways: 62 points, streaks broken & 100 wins
Video
Chance Westry leaves for Sierra Canyon, Malachi Palmer ready to take reigns
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ Nightside: Potential homicide investigation, fire victims autopsy released, dispensary opens
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 09:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 09:16 PM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Nightside: Potential homicide investigation, fire victims autopsy released, dispensary opens
Video
abc27 exclusive: September air travel at Harrisburg International way off highs – and lows
Video
Thousands of airline workers face furloughs, lay offs after Congress misses deadline to provide aid
Video
Annville man heads to trial for allegedly killing son
Video
York State Food Fest looks to fill gap left by fair
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
abc27 exclusive: September air travel at Harrisburg International way off highs – and lows
Video
Annville man to head to trial for allegedly beating son
Video
York State Food Fest looks to fill gap left by fair
Video
Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients scheduled to plead guilty
Video
NAACP holding virtual voter education fair to empower Black voters
Video
GOP lawmaker’s positive COVID-19 test cancels voting session
Video
Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size
Video
"Shadowkeepers & Roothealers 'The Original OG's'" Exhibit Tour
Video
Homicide investigation in Hampden Township
Video
Fall Carlisle underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, giving local businesses a boost
Video
More Local
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts