ABC27 News+ Nightside: stay-at-home advisory, online classes, COVID vaccines

On Monday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:
- The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced as of 12:00 a.m., November 23, a two-day total of 11,837 new COVID-19 cases bringing the statewide total to 314,401 cases. 41 new deaths have also been reported.
- Starting Monday, Pennsylvania is under a stay-at-home advisory which includes new mitigations to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.
- AstraZeneca reported its new coronavirus vaccine is up to 90 percent effective following Pfizer and Modernsas announcements.
- Central Dauphin School District is the latest to move to full remote learning. An email to parents and students said the district will hold all virtual classrooms starting December first and lasting the entire month.
- Hundreds of people took part in a car caravan around the state capital to curb the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons. Advocates say some inmates who are elderly or medically vulnerable or nearing the end of their sentencing should be released to help stop the spread of COVID-19
