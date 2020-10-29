abc27 News+ Nightside: Supreme Court will not stop absentee voting before Nov. 3, Philly curfew, PLCB waives fees

In Wednesday evening’s local headlines, the Supreme Court will not stop Pennsylvania absentee ballots from being counted up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. Ballots must be postmarked, not hand-delivered, by Election Day, and can be counted up until Friday, Nov. 6.

President Trump does not approve of this, and PA Republicans urged the Supreme Court to reject the plan, but the Court refused to do so–at least before the election.

The stock sell-off deepened today due to the impact of COVID-19, and investors are worried the surge will further damage the economy.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases reached a grim milestone on Wednesday: the total number of cases passed the 200,000 mark. It took nearly four months for Pennsylvania to reach 100,000 cases and less than half the time to double that number. The PA Health Department says Lebanon County has the highest percentage of the Midstate’s COVID-confirmed cases with 8.7% and Adams County with the lowest at 4.2%.

Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner announced a 9 p.m. curfew for the city as riots and civil unrest continues Wednesday evening. She said she will soon release body cam footage and 911 tapes from the deadly shooting that called Walter Wallace Jr., as well.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board voted to waive $27.7 million in 2021 licensing fees for restaurants, bars, clubs, and hotels on Wednesday.

The Penn State Children’s Hospital has officially expanded. The Hershey facility just added three floors, making the building eight stories tall. This expansion means more pediatric beds, more technology, and more mothers closer to their newborns in the NICU.