abc27 News+ Nightside: Trump campaigns at Lancaster Airport, Biden campaigns in Delaware County, mail-in ballot deadline, Lancaster classrooms back open

On Monday evening’s abc27 New+ Nightside, President Trump campaigned in Lititz, Pa., on Monday afternoon at the Lancaster Airport in his most recent get-out-the-vote effort leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

President Trump downplayed the pandemic to the mostly maskless crowd, and said he has kept America safe by building up the wall and tearing down terrorism. Over the past few weeks, Trump has visited many Pennsylvania towns, with his most recent visit to Lancaster County– a reliable, Republican stronghold.

Likewise, Joe Biden campaigned in the suburbs of Philadelphia Monday afternoon in Chester, Delaware County. He strongly criticized President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including his rally in the Midstate, despite the surge in coronavirus cases. Biden said the words and actions of a President matter a great deal.

The mail-in and absentee ballot sign-up deadline is tomorrow evening, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. The deadline to return or mail-in ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election is Nov. 3.

In addition, the PA Department of Health reported 1,407 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 195,695 COVID-confirmed cases and 8,673 deaths.

Finally, Lancaster schools are back open as of Monday. While these schools have allowed its students to return to the classroom, the state has said each school district must make their own choice on when to send students back to school. The principal at James Buchanan Elementary School says while it may Lancaster County’s youngest students coming back, they’re doing the right things to keep everyone safe.

TOP STORIES