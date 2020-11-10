ABC27 News+ Nightside: Warwick High School forfeits championship game, statewide COVID surge, Millworks reopens

On Monday, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top headlines:

  • Coronavirus in Pa. Nov. 9 update: The Dept. of Health confirmed more than 6,300 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths reported over the weekend; The current positivity rate is 6.9%
  • Dr. Levine gives COVID-19 update as cases surge statewide: Out of the state’s 67 counties, 52 have a percent positivity rate above 5%. “What we’re mostly seeing is that there’s just community spread and that we can’t pinpoint to one activity or to one location, it’s just prevalent in the community and it’s spreading in the community,” said Dr. Levine.
  • Millworks to reopen with new safety features: In addition to strict facemask-wearing and mandatory temperature screening, The Millworks in downtown Harrisburg is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 11 with the help of a new virus filtration system installed in the HVAC system.

