ABC27 News+ Nightside: Warwick High School forfeits championship game, statewide COVID surge, Millworks reopens

ICKESBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- If you saw smoke over the mountains in Ickesburg today, don’t be alarmed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission held a controlled burn of around 90 acres of land in Perry County on Nov. 5 and 6.

A controlled burn is a precise process. Weather conditions on and around the day of the burn are considered, the land is prepared so the fire doesn't get out of hand, and even the smoke clouds during the burn are monitored, explains Brent McNeal. He is the assistant regional forester for the Southcentral Region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission as well as a type 2 burn boss.