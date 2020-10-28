abc27 News+ Nightside: Williamstown mining accident, National Guard to Philly, mouthwash to help stop COVID spread, Lanc. County polling place safety

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, abc27 News+ gives an update on the top stories of the evening.

A mining accident at the Williamstown Mine #1 in Schuylkill County resulted in the accidental death of 37-year-old Daniel Shoener. Shoener, a resident of Donaldson, Pa., died after a rock fell below the surface level and struck him, causing blunt force trauma.

Breaking News in Philadelphia Tuesday evening: The National Guard responds to the request of the city to support the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. Looting and riots have broken out following the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace late Monday evening.

The latest PA Coronavirus numbers show the highest daily number of new cases, with 2,751 new cases and 23 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 198,446 COVID-confirmed cases and 8,696 deaths.

In other news, certain mouthwashes may help limit the spread of COVID-19. According to new research conducted by Penn State College of Medicine, certain mouthwashes could be effective in a lab by activating more than 99.9% of the human coronaviruses that are genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2 after only 30 seconds of use. The research shows that hydrogen-peroxide-based mouthwash has had little effect, but brands like Listerine and Crest ProHealth were effective.

Tuesday afternoon marked the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election, but many people flocked to the York County Elections Office to apply for, fill out, and submit their ballots on sight. The York County Sheriff’s deputy and County Election Officials were present to protect the ballot box.

And if residents plan to vote in-person in Lancaster County, polling places are stocking up with personal protective equipment. The County’s Election Director said poll workers will sanitize polling equipment periodically and are requesting voters to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen to limit the spread of germs.

