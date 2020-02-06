abc27 News+ talks Iowa Caucus, Impeachment

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
US productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years
US sales of Ram, Jeep boost Fiat Chrysler’s earnings
Lagarde: Central banks have less room to combat a downturn
Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations
Top Stories
Medical malpractice: Who can request an autopsy?
Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball resets against Northern
Top Stories
Carlisle sends seven athletes to compete on next level
Penn State Wrestling preps for Wisconsin
Kirk Ciarrocca says OC job is dream come true
Cumberland Valley celebrates 34 athletes to compete on next level
Digital Now
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
‘A floating prison’: Cruise of Asia ends in virus quarantine
Top Stories
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Top Stories
Chinese scientists ask for patent on US drug to fight virus
China opens new hospitals for virus patients, deaths top 560
The Latest: WHO seeks $675M to fight new virus
Coronavirus prevents Chinese woman visiting son in Harrisburg from returning home
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Juniata Mennonite School
1
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Rockville Meals on Wheels
2
of
/
2
abc27 News+ talks Iowa Caucus, Impeachment
Uncategorized
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Feb 6, 2020 / 08:49 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 6, 2020 / 08:49 AM EST
Top Stories
‘Fist Bump Kid’ shines on basketball court
Adams County home up in flames
What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug numbers still rising
Periods of rain through Friday, quiet weekend on tap
Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
We Salute You: William Hamil
McDonald's bringing back Shamrock Shake, introducing Oreo Shamrock McFlurry
What's Going Around
Governor plans to veto natural gas manufacturing tax credit
New Cumberland residents frustrated over pets ordinance
Vice President Pence visits Camp Hill for "Women for Trump" rally
Tensions grow over York residency requirement
Pence speaks at ‘Women for Trump’ in Camp Hill
Juvenile justice system task force convenes for first time
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts