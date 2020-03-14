Live Now
ABC27 News+
1  of  30
Closings & Delays
1st Presbyterian of Lancaster Aurora Social Rehab - Cumberland Aurora Social Rehab - Dauphin Aurora Social Rehab - Perry Bethlehem Baptist Church-York Bright Beginnings Annville Calvary E.L.C. Dover Colonial Park U.C.C. Community Christian Fellowship Dauphin County Library System Daybreak Church C&MA Good Shepherd Lutheran Paxtang Harrisburg River Rescue HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Hope Presbyterian Church Lebanon Co. Probation Services Mechanicsburg Ecumenical Choir Millerstown Craft Show Mt. Zion/Barnitz U.M.C. New Hope Church Colonial Club Drive NEWBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Perry County Beekeepers Club Redeemer Church Hershey SEVEN SORROWS CHURCH South Middleton Schools St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Matthew Lutheran Church.York St. Paul's U.M.C. Red Lion Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Zion Luthern Church Dauphin Boro

abc27 News+ talks Midstate presumptive positives of COVID-19

Web Extras

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss