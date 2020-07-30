abc27 News+ Thursday 7/30 update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Destination PA
This Week in Pennsylvania
US/World
Washington Bureau
Consumer
Traffic
Ben’s Lens
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Only on abc27.com
Top Stories
South Lebanon Fire Department launching new volunteer recruitment campaign
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
US agents in Portland set to pull back, but tensions endure
John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
Live
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Water company overcharged customer for fire sprinkler system
Video
Top Stories
Part 2: Police transparency, PSP complaints report
Video
Top Stories
Part I: Police transparency in the Midstate
Video
Judge claiming brain injury to remain on bench while case against him plays out in court
Video
Judge blames outbursts in courtroom on brain injury
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
PIAA to meet and approve safety guidelines for fall sports
Video
Top Stories
Highlights: Linda’s Speedway (July 24)
Video
Nine Hershey Bears make Washington Capitals playoff roster
Video
Son of ABC27’s John Repetz helps David Gravel to win at Williams Grove
Video
Reigning All-American, Harrisburg grad Kane Everson working despite canceled football season
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Reporter covering COVID-19 loses grandmother to virus, has warning for others
Video
Top Stories
Stats: England had Europe’s highest extra deaths in pandemic
Top Stories
Ohio Board of Pharmacy bans sale of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus
Can the coronavirus spread through the air?
A virus cluster in France splits generations, raises fears
The Latest: Another Brazil cabinet member tests positive
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Finding Hope Together
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abc27 News+ Thursday 7/30 update
Web Extras
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Jul 30, 2020 / 09:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2020 / 09:22 AM EDT
Top Stories
South Lebanon Fire Department launching new volunteer recruitment campaign
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
Video
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for John Lewis
Live
Gov. Wolf: response to spread of misinformation, attacks on LGBTQ community
Dutch Wonderland to close on Tuesdays, Wednesdays
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Orioles honor Gregg Mace at Opening Day
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Nitin Tanna
Video
Police actively investigating deadly overnight shooting in York City
Video
Destination PA: Strasburg Rail Road
Video
We salute you: James Phillips
Video
New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company to break ground on new facility
Video
VP Pence visiting western Pa. today
Video
Rohrer school bus safety plans
Video
$10 million up for grabs for small businesses in York County
Video
John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts