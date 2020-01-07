Beyond the Forecast: Snow Update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg
Warren’s new bankruptcy plan may spark a clash with Biden
Florida man loses over 150 pounds to join the Army
Police: Man gets arrested in attempt to support jailed lover
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Food inspectors found restaurants in three counties out of compliance
Top Stories
Police seek tips in store robbery, package thefts
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found roaches, mildew
Food safety inspectors report dirty mixer, rodent activity
Illegal dumping penalty includes picking up trash
Ex-nurse accused of recording patients: ‘I will always be sorry to everyone involved’
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trinity, McDevitt come together to honor Gregg Mace
Top Stories
McDevitt boys hand Trinity first loss of season
McDevitt girls come back, beat Trinity in overtime
Kirk Smallwood wins 600th game with Harrisburg boys
Hershey Bears top Bridgeport in final minute
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Researchers: Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any
Top Stories
Healthy Living: The Farm Show and your health
Top Stories
Hong Kong to add mystery illness to reportable diseases
Thailand launches full-time clinics dispensing cannabis oil
Indonesia’s flooded capital disinfected to fend off disease
Local authorities: Mysterious illness in China is not SARS
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
62
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Barber Styling Institute
1
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Bermudian Springs Schools
2
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg
3
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Building Blockz Academy
4
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Central York Schools
5
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Christian Life Assembly
6
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Cocalico Schools
7
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Columbia Borough Schools
8
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Dallastown Area Schools
9
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
DanceVibe
10
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Dickinson College
11
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Dillsburg Area Public Library
12
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Dover Area Schools
13
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
East Pennsboro Library
14
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
East Pennsboro Schools
15
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Eastern York Schools
16
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Elizabethtown Schools
17
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Ephrata Area Schools
18
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Fairfield Area Schools
19
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Gettysburg Area Schools
20
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Good Shepherd Preschool
21
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Greater York Dance
22
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Halifax Area Schools
23
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Hanover Public Schools
24
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association
25
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Hershey Public Library
26
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
John Graham Public Library
27
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses
28
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Line Mountain Schools
29
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Lower Dauphin Schools
30
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Manheim Township Schools
31
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Mechanicsburg Area Schools
32
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Miss Glynis School of Dance
33
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Mt. Calvary Christian School
34
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Boiling Springs
35
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
New Cumberland Library
36
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
New Hope Ministries Dillsburg
37
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
New Hope Ministries Mechanicsburg
38
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Northeastern York Schools
39
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Northern Lebanon Schools
40
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Palmyra Area Schools
41
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Penn Manor Schools
42
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet
43
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Port Royal U.M.C.
44
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
School District Of Lancaster
45
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Simpson Library, Mechanicsburg
46
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
South Eastern Schools
47
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
South Middleton Schools
48
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Spring Grove Area Schools
49
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
St Joseph Catholic Church
50
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
St. Paul's Lutheran Church Dillsburg
51
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
St. Theresa Church
52
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
State Street Academy of Music
53
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Susquehanna Twp Youth Basketball
54
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Upper Adams Schools
55
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Warwick Schools
56
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
West Perry Schools
57
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
West York Area Schools
58
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Wevodau Dance Center
59
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
Williams Valley Schools
60
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
York City Schools
61
of
/
62
Closings & Delays
York Country Day School
62
of
/
62
Beyond the Forecast: Snow Update
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Jan 7, 2020 / 03:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2020 / 03:49 PM EST
Adis and Eric gave a quick look at the snow in the area.
Top Stories
Skull found of Schuylkill County man who was never reported missing
Beyond the Forecast: Snow Update
Police are looking for a missing man
Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg
Florida man loses over 150 pounds to join the Army
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Beyond the Forecast: Snow Update
Video
5PM ERIC FINKENBINDER AT FARM SHOW 1-6-20
Video
6PM NEWS ERIC FARM SHOW 1-6-20
Video
5PM 1-6-20 VAL FARM SHOW
Video
Florida man loses over 150 pounds to join the Army
Video
Competition results
Video
Farm Show: cooking competition
Video
Farm Show: Dauphin County Technical School culinary students
Video
Farm Show: Mushroom farming
Video
Farm Show: Hemp Industry
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts