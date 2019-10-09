Dad to run NYC marathon for son diagnosed with rare, incurable disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “Running isn’t something I usually like to do, unless I’m being chased somewhere,” says Stephen Gunther, but he’s running a marathon for his son.

Gunther isn’t looking to run just any marathon however, he wants to run one of the biggest marathon known.

“The New York City. I believe it’s one of the largest, if not the largest in the world,” said Gunther.

He’s running to raise money for his 7-year-old son, Drew, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The family was hit with the news last Valentine’s Day.

“They start having difficulty walking by the time they’re 8 to 10. Usually, they’re in a wheelchair around that age. The lifespan of a child with DMD is significantly shortened. Typical age of death is between about 17 to 25 years of age, and yeah there’s no cure yet,” said Gunther.

Stephen and Vanessa Gunther are looking to place attention on the relatively obscure disease. They created a charitable organization in their son’s name, “Wishes for Drew,” raising money through fundraisers for treatment and research.

“We want to be a part of that. We want to keep our son healthy and active and running around, and we want the same for every family out there,” said Gunther.