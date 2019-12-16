1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Adams Co Christian Academy Bermudian Springs Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Gettysburg Area Schools Greencastle-Antrim School District Heritage Senior Center Penn State Mont Alto Shalom Christian Academy Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Waynesboro Schools

Daybreak+ discusses multiple weekend shootings, live weather, and more

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss