Digital Exclusive: Field of Screams

Americas #1 haunted attraction Field of Screams is set to open tomorrow!

Things will be slightly different this year due to Covid-19; the biggest difference comes to purchasing tickets. All tickets must be purchased online this year with a chosen time slot. This will limit the capacity for the attractions.

The staff has also been trained with different scare techniques, by avoiding getting into customers’ faces. Staff and customers will be required to wear a mask, and each staff member will be temperature checked before getting into costume. Ample space will also be provided before each group enters an attraction.

Field of Screams looks to still deliver that scare we all crave in the fall months ahead.

Click here for more information.