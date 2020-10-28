“Drive the Block” Halloween Event at Rock Lititz Wednesday evening

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Rock in Lititz usually holds a Halloween event called “Shock the Block” that usually brings in 2500 people. But this year, they had to adjust and create a drive-thru event called “Drive the Block” where ticket-buyers can drive through the campus and see spooky Halloween props.

The final stop in the drive-thru goes through the main studio where an Alien Invasion will take place!

Customers will see a lot of show props that have been used at Rock Lititz, now converted into alien space station props. There will be eight different candy stops in total.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.