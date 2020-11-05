Hundreds of Pennsylvanians attend “Stop the Steal” rally at Harrisburg Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of Pennsylvanians drew a crowd outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol steps Thursday afternoon.

They rallied to “Stop the Steal” of the 2020 Presidential Election. They feel that election numbers have been tampered with, and emphasized that they want every Legal Vote to be counted.

ABC27 spoke to many of the people who came out today, including Congressman Scott Perry.

The Pennsylvania votes have yet to be officially counted; and will have a major impact on the presidential race’s outcome when it is all said and done.

