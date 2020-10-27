Karns Foods encourages customers to avoid stockpiling if a second wave of COVID-19 occurs

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — With a possible second wave of COVID-19 coming to the states, Karns Food wants their customers to know that there is no reason to panic buy and stockpile if it happens.

Grocery stores have learned a lot within the last 7 months since the global pandemic began in March. Specifically, at Karns Foods locations, safety precautions such as mask-wearing and constant cleaning of surfaces have been implemented and prioritized over the last seven months.

Karns Foods suggest that if there is an item that you and your family desperately need; buy one more, but don’t stockpile. Let others have the same opportunity to buy basic products such as canned goods, paper products, and milk.

