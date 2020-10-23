National Women’s Small Business Month brings awareness to Camp Hill businesses

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — October is National Women’s Small Business Month across the United States, and this month has obviously been very different from years prior. Women own 42% of all businesses in the U.S., generate $1.9 trillion annually, and account for nearly 13 million businesses.

On Wednesday, ABC27’s Ben Moore stopped by two female-owned small businesses who are next door to one another in Camp Hill; Little Black Dress and One Good Woman. Both businesses have had to adjust and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are still standing because they did so. Specifically, it has forced them to adjust to the eCommerce section of their businesses to grow online.

Both Little Black Dress and One Good Woman have held events in their stores as creative ways to maximize their space, and are highly optimistic about the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

Small businesses across the country, female-owned or not, are very thankful for the loyal customers who have stuck with them during these strange times.

