Meet Sheldon.

He’s a 21-year-old tortoise; Sheldon dressed up as ‘Marty’ on Sunday for the Howl-o-ween Bash held by Cape Horn Pets.

One Lane Bridge Photography

Sheldon’s from Red Lion and among walking along the beach, his greatest passions include dressing as autonomous robot assistants from grocery stores.

One Lane Bridge Photography

He tried his best cleaning up some messes, his or otherwise, doing a spot-on impression of the Giant Food Stores robot.