Web Exclusive: 4th Annual Bug-O-Rama at Hershey Gardens

The 4th Annual Bug-O-Rama is crawling its way into the Hershey Gardens! Tarantulas, beetles, scorpions, and many other insects will be center stage to educate children and adults.

Most of the events will take place outside due to Covid-19 restrictions, and a mask is required. Events include a puppet show, Ryan “The Bug Man” Bridge, storytime in the new meditation circle, and all kinds of interesting opportunities to learn at the Garden Center.

The event starts from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sept. 13 and tickets are available for purchase here.